Samantha Bee Defends Michelle Wolf's Sarah Huckabee Sanders Jokes

The 'Full Frontal' host took aim at the White House press secretary and media personalities supporting her following Michelle Wolf's controversial WHCD set.

On Wednesday's Full Frontal, Samantha Bee joined the slew of late-night hosts that have come to Michelle Wolf's defense following her scathing White House Correspondents' Dinner speech.

Bee set things off in a promo for the episode, where she pledged to "do her job as a comedian," — a nod to the critics who have since told Wolf what she can and can't make fun of — by telling jokes everyone likes, not pointing out when someone "high up in the government lies every time they open their mouth," and refusing to joke about makeup — followed by a "maybe."

The rules alluded to one of Wolf's most talked-about jokes, directed at White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders: "I actually really like Sarah. I think she's very resourceful. She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smokey eye. Like maybe she's born with it, maybe it's lies. It's probably lies."

During the episode, Bee took on the controversy over Wolf's jokes, beginning with a tweet from The New York Times' Maggie Haberman which complimented Sanders' ability to sit through "intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth," — or, as Bee described it, implying that it's "un-feminist to reference that Sarah Sanders has eyes."

"Maybe we need to remind people what feminism is about. Because I'm pretty sure it's not about this," Bee said before showing a compilation of media figures demanding Wolf apologize to Sanders, including, most notably for Bee, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski.

"Oh Mika, very clever to say we can't make fun of women's appearances on the same day you wore that hideous god damn scarf," Bee joked.

Sanders was eventually added to Bee's "Great Feminists in Feminism Herstory Hall of Lady Fame," a feat also earned by Sarah Palin and Ann Coulter, among others.

"Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a f—kin' liar!" Bee said before jokingly leaving the stage. Upon her return, she defended the remark.

"Look, calling Sanders a liar isn't an insult, it's her job description. And Sarah Sanders is very good at her job," Bee said before showing clips of Sanders doing her job.

"She is smart. She's savvy. And she has the eerie ability to make towering falsehoods unwatchably dull," Bee said. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders is like a public relations Dementor, sucking the energy out of the White House press until they can’t really fight back, turning them into tragic journalistic husks called Maggie Habermans."

Bee further condemned the media for defending Sanders, though she admitted that doing so is relatively easy "maybe because she's the only member of this administration that isn't a Dick Tracy villain," isn't a "loudmouth" like Scaramucci, an "attention vampire" like Kellyanne Conway, or an "actual vampire" like Steven Miller.

"So I salute you, Sarah Huckabee Sanders," Bee said at the end of the segment. "You are a hell of a role model for little girls everywhere who are smart, and hard-working, and completely evil."