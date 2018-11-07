Samantha Bee Says Trump Should Be "Ashamed" of Behavior to Jim Acosta

During the 100th episode of 'Full Frontal,' the host analyzed the midterm election results, as well as the president's fiery press conference about them.

Sam Bee broke down the "mixed bag" of Tuesday's midterm election on her 100th show Wednesday night, highlighting the Democrats' re-taking of the House of Representatives and bemoaning the re-elections of Rep. Steve King and Rep. Duncan Hunter.

The Full Frontal host also addressed the spat that CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta and President Trump had during a press conference on the midterms earlier in the day. During the fight, Trump told Acosta, "CNN should be ashamed of itself having you working for them."

"No, we should be ashamed of you working for us," Bee countered. "Oh, my god! You are at work. This is behavior that would have gotten me fired from Tim Horton's and they didn't even fire me for turning their donuts into bongs."

She later narrated the interior monologue of the press aide who tried to take the microphone away from Acosta, who held on. The aide later backed off and kneeled so as not to be in the way of cameras. "I hate this job so much, It's horrible, and ... plié," Bee said.

At the top of Wednesday's show, the Full Frontal host addressed the news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had resigned earlier that day at the request of President Trump, an expected shift after the midterms. "He wanted to leave to spend more time doing what he loves most -- racism," Bee joked.

Bee proceeded to tick off some of the positive outcomes of the election, including the fact that the Democrat-majority House will be in charge of the House Intelligence Committee and therefore be responsible for Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. She also said Rep. Maxine Waters, a favorite to chair the House Financial Services Committee, "can subpoena the fuck out of Trump's tax returns."

More importantly, Bee, added, addressing the GOP, "You can kiss your wall goodbye. Democrats are not going to give you an inch." She then played a clip of Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi praising a bipartisan approach to solving issues. "Guys?" she joked.

In other highlights Bee mentioned, the 2018 midterms ushered in a record number of women to serve in Congress and Florida passed Amendment 4, returning the right to vote to felons. "So I'm going to say something I rarely get to say: Good job, Florida," Bee joked.

Still: "I have to admit, I was a little disappointed in the size of the blue wave," Bee said, noting that Democrats only gained 23 seats in the House. She also added in downsides to the night's results that Rep. Steve King of Iowa and Rep. Duncan Hunter of California, who have both been accused of racism, were re-elected.

Bee concluded, "Last night was a mixed bag, but overall we should take it as a win" given the gerrymandering and voter suppression that Bee said was hurting the Democrats.

Later in her program, Bee also praised the campaign of Democrat Georgia Gov. candidate Stacey Abrams, who has called for a runoff in her fight against Brian Kemp, and listed "Bullshit we won't forget" that included dirty tactics and off-color statements from Republican candidates during the election season.