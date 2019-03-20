Samantha Bee Tackles the "Already Exhausting" Presidential Election: "I'm Here to Break it Down"

During Wednesday night's episode of Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, the host tackled the 2020 presidential election, naming all 14 officially declared candidates running for top office. The comedian mentioned that people might be "having trouble" keeping up with everyone, hence why she is here to "break it down."

Bee began the segment with some observations about Kirsten Gillibrand's campaign video, which emphasizes the theme of "bravery." As quoted from the video: "Will brave win? Well it hasn't always, and it isn't right now. Brave doesn't spread hate, cloud truth, build a wall. That's what fear does." Bee called the video "depressing," joking that Gillibrand smoothes it out with her slogan, "God is dead."

Speaking about Beto O'Rourke, Bee explained that he's widely known for raising $6.1 million online in the first day of his campaign. "He may not have a lot of solid policy proposals, but he is on the cover of Vanity Fair saying, 'I want to be in it, man, i'm just born to be in it,' to which every woman who's ever run for office said, 'Oh, fuck you.'"

Another prominent candidate Bee spoke about was Bernie Sanders. "If you're somehow not familiar with him, just type his name online and a man will scream at you about Hillary Clinton," said Bee. She added, "Sanders has been faulted for mishandling sexual harassment in his campaign and for the way he discusses race. But many of the policies he pushed in 2016 such as single payer health care and free college tuition are now mainstream, which is good and also a compliment so his supporters don't have to murder us in our sleep."

Of Cory Booker, Bee joked that he has trouble remembering whether tequila or vodka is the main ingredient in a margarita cocktail and went on to say, "He was 100% the guy who drew the lines himself on his parents liquor bottles." Striking a serious note, Bee said, "Booker's connections to Wall Street and big pharmaceutical companies could hurt his chances with progressive voters." Adding comedic commentary and a play on the margarita drama, Bee snuck in, "As could his trademark Bookeritas."

Moving onto Elizabeth Warren, Bee noted that she's "spent her career fighting for average Americans and she's working hard getting her message directly to them." Bee then showed news footage of Warren personally connecting with her supporters via phone calls and social media. "Finally someone has tapped into what Americans really want, unsolicited phone calls," Bee joked, before further considering Warren's candidacy. "Now, of all the candidates who are running, Warren has laid out some of the most detailed policies, with plans to create affordable childcare, stop corruption in Washington and break up the big tech monopolies, all of which has rocketed her polling up to a resounding 6%. So... keep making those calls, Liz!"

Noting that Kamala Harris is also trying to make the leap from the senate to the White House, Bee said that the former California attorney general has "impressed democrats with her interrogation skills and senate hearings," going on to show news footage of Harris, who identifies as a Black woman and whose mother is Indian and father is Jamacian, facing struggles over her heritage. Referencing her mixed background, Bee exclaimed, "Damn it, Kamala, why can't you just be one thing so your opponents know what to hate you for?"

After running through a slew of candidates, Bee announced jokingly, "This campaign is already exhausting and it makes me want to hide in a hole."