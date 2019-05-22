Samantha Bee Talks 2020 Democratic Candidates on Fox News: "You Just Look Stupid"

Following presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders' and Pete Buttigieg's town halls on the network, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand will also make appearances there in coming weeks.

Samantha Bee had some tough words for Democratic candidates appearing on Fox News town halls on her show on Wednesday.

Following presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders' and Pete Buttigieg's town halls on the network, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Kirsten Gillibrand will also make appearances there in coming weeks, an opportunity that Bee argued was designed to make them look "stupid." Elizabeth Warren, meanwhile, rejected an offer to appear on the network, calling it a "hate-for-profit racket."

"For Democratic candidates, this is obviously a complex issue — oh no, I'm sorry, it's not. You do not have to go on Fox News," Bee said at the top of Full Frontal. Bee then called Fox News an "extension of the Trump administration" and says "they don't pretend otherwise." She reminded viewers of the New Yorker story in March that reported that the network had the story of Trump's payoff to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election and killed it, reportedly because higher-ups at the organization wanted Trump to win.

"At a certain point, if you play along with Fox, you don't look bold or bipartisan, you just look stupid. Nobody's impressed by how Charlie Brown reaches across the aisle to Lucy's football," Bee said, referring to how, in the Peanuts cartoons, Lucy often teed up a football for Charlie Brown to kick before yanking it away from him (the gag has now become a widespread meme).

"It is not morally the right thing to do," she added. "When you go on Fox News, no matter how lit your town hall game is that night, you are legitimizing them." Bee then compared the network to North Korean state TV.

Bee noted that after Buttigieg's town hall, the morning talk show Fox & Friends reframed comments he made about including other American icons than controversial founding fathers Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson in the naming of events, saying Democrats were "thinking twice" about the practice. Later, one Fox & Friends host said the candidate had been "going after our founding fathers ... What a clown. Should we really be trying to erase our country's history?"

"Why even bother doing a Fox News town hall? There are lots of easier ways for you to get Fox airtime," Bee said. "You can talk about climate change or wear pajamas, or if all those options change, just be Hillary Clinton."

The question of whether Democratic candidates should appear on Fox News town halls has been heating up in recent weeks, with pundits including Bill Maher and Howard Stern loudly voicing their support for liberals reaching across the aisle in media appearances.

Watch Bee's full segment below.