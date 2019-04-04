Late Night Hosts Mock Joe Biden Apology Video

"If Democrats can come together, we can pound the opposition, we can nail this election, really get in there," Bee said on 'Full Frontal,' making fun of Biden's exaggerated hand gestures.

Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah addressed Joe Biden's apology video over misconduct allegations on the Wednesday episodes of their respective late night shows.

Earlier in the day, the former vice president and potential 2020 presidential hopeful posted a video on his Twitter account addressing claims that he acted inappropriately toward multiple women. "In my career, I've always tried to make a human connection. That's my responsibility, I think. I shake hands, I hug people, I grab men and women by the shoulders and say, 'You can do this,'" he said. "It's the way I've always been. It's the way I've tried to show I care about them and I'm listening." He added that he planned to be "much more mindful" moving forward.

Bee shared highlights from Biden's video before she gave her opinion about the allegations. In the clips, Biden used his hands to act out the actions he was describing, such as hugging and grabbing people by the shoulders.

"I, for one, think he's being sincere, and we need to listen. If we're gonna move forward, we need to weigh the issues. We need to tweak the conversation," the Full Frontal host said as she mocked Biden's large gestures used in the clip. "It would be nice if we could get past this and just really dive into what matters."

She continued, "By sharing his message on Twitter, Joe Biden is showing us there's more than one way to reach voters. There could be two ways and for some folks even three," she said as demonstrated the numbers with her fingers. "Not me, though. I'm fine with two."

Bee's exaggerated gestures continued. "If Democrats can come together, we can pound the opposition, we can nail this election, really get in there," she said. "You know, everyone makes mistakes sometimes."

The segment concluded with the host encouraging viewers to give each other the benefit of the doubt. "That is the path to victory. Let's do this together," she added as she made her fingers into interlocking scissors.

Over on The Daily Show, host Noah said it was "genuinely impressive to hear an old person say that he is willing to change."

"Normally old people are like, 'Well, I'm dying soon, so live with it,'" he yelled.

Noah added that Biden was "slick" with his description of shaking hands, hugging people and grabbing their shoulders. "Yeah, that's not why people complained. The issue was you going full National Geographic on every female in sight, Joe," he said. A photo of Biden grabbing a woman's shoulders and nuzzling his head against hers accompanied the remark.