TV Ratings: 'Thursday Night Football' Sacks ABC's Holiday Movie

'Same Time, Next Christmas' draws an audience on par with the most recent Hallmark Channel holiday films.

Fox's Thursday Night Football is on track for one of its biggest audiences of the season, and the game dominated Thursday's primetime results. ABC's movie Same Time, Next Christmas, meanwhile, drew a so-so audience, one in line with Hallmark Channel's most recent holiday films.

The Chicago Bears' 31-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football averaged 13.64 million viewers in primetime, the biggest audience in the preliminary numbers so far this season. The season high for TNF in the finals is 17.62 million on Sept. 26; that broadcast had 12.71 million viewers in the fast nationals.

Same Time, Next Christmas, starring Lea Michele, averaged 3.71 million viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. That puts it on par with Hallmark's offerings last weekend: Christmas in Rome drew 3.7 million viewers and a 0.5 on Saturday, and Christmas Town delivered 3.91 million and a 0.6 on Sunday. A Charlie Brown Christmas averaged 4.95 million viewers and a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo at 8 p.m.

CBS' Young Sheldon (1.1 in adults 18-49, 8.39 million viewers) and The Unicorn (0.8, 5.83 million) both improved a little on their last episodes two weeks ago. Mom (0.8, 5.98 million), Carol's Second Act (0.6, 4.69 million) and Evil (0.5, 3.35 million) all held steady.

NBC got a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 3.13 million viewers from its annual Saturday Night Live Christmas special. Making It slipped to 0.4 and 1.7 million viewers, the lowest of its four airings this week. The CW's Supernatural and Legacies both ticked up to 0.3 in the demo.

Fox's 3.7 among adults 18-49 beat the combined averages of the other broadcast networks (and will grow some in the final ratings after adjustments for the live telecast). ABC finished a distant second at 0.8, a little ahead of CBS' 0.7. NBC averaged 0.5, Univision and Telemundo tied at 0.4, and The CW came in at 0.3.

