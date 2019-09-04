Samie Kim Falvey to Lead Imagine TV, Francie Calfo Eyes Production Deal

The former ABC and AwesomenessTV executive joined the Brian Grazer and Ron Howard-led company in 2017.

There's a change at the top of Imagine TV.

Samie Kim Falvey, who has served as president of Imagine TV since October 2017, is moving up to chairman. She'll step in for longtime executive Francie Calfo, who will segue to a production deal with the company founded by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Imagine declined to comment.

Falvey's promotion is the second change to Imagine's executive ranks in the past 10 days, following the hiring of former Fox and Time Inc. exec Rich Battista as CEO.

Prior to joining Imagine, Falvey worked at Awesomeness TV and was head of comedy at ABC, where she developed the likes of Modern Family, Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat and The Goldbergs.

Calfo joined Imagine in 2010, also from ABC. During her tenure at the company, Imagine has produced shows including Fox's Empire, NBC's Parenthood, National Geographic's Genius and Mars and current streaming series Why Women Kill (CBS All Access) and Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu).

Imagine has scaled up of late, expanding into documentaries, kids and family programming, live theater and brands in the past two years. It also launched a management division led by Jax Media's Tony Hernandez (Imagine acquired Jax Media in 2018) and Imagine Impact, a content incubator and accelerator. Imagine additionally has co-financing ventures with Hong Kong's TVB and CBS Television Studios.

