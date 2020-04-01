Samuel L. Jackson Reads 'Stay the F---' at Home' to Stress Isolation Amid Pandemic

The actor presented a new book by Adam Mansbach, author of the adult best-seller 'Go the F--- to Sleep.'

Samuel L. Jackson is making sure everyone gets the message.

The actor on Tuesday appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (which the host is doing from home), and while there, he stressed the importance of staying home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic as only Jackson can: with a lot of yelling and cursing.

Jackson presented a new book by Adam Mansbach, author of the adult best-seller Go the F--- to Sleep, titled Stay the F--- at Home. Jackson previously read Go the F--- to Sleep on YouTube, where it has millions of views.

Jackson and Kimmel talked for about eight minutes, with the first part of the interview focused on how the actor has been spending his free time in quarantine. The latter part was the most entertaining when Jackson broke out Stay the F--- at Home.

"I love it," Kimmel said at the end. "You got another classic on your hands."

Watch the full segment below.