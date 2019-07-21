Comic-Con: San Diego Mayor Denies Orlando Bloom's Claim He Left Exhibit Over Immigration Theme

"The mayor enjoyed visiting several studio installations set up throughout San Diego this week, and unfortunately there was a slight wait there and he had to move along," said a rep for Kevin Faulconer.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Mayor's Office denies a claim by Orlando Bloom that the mayor left a Comic-Con activation that had echoes of America's immigration debate.

Bloom, who stars in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series Carnival Row, claimed Friday during the show's panel at at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con that Mayor Kevin Faulconer went to the show's Gaslamp Quarter activation, and when he realized that part of the immersive theater experience involved creatures being disparaged and mistreated (as with today's immigration situation), he left.

But Ashley Bailey, who serves as press secretary for the Republican politician, denied that.

"The mayor never even went inside the activation for this show as there was a wait," she said. "He continued to tour the area and saw activations for other Amazon studio shows. Mayor Faulconer has a strong record on immigration, including working with nonprofits and local agencies to provide shelter to migrant families, and advocating for comprehensive immigration reform."

Carnival Row centers on a human detective (Bloom) and a faerie (Cara Delevingne) who become star-crossed lovers during a clash between humans and creatures.

It's set in a Victorian world populated by humans and creatures — fawns, trolls, centaurs and faeries — who are at odds after the creatures were driven from their homelands by man.

During the panel, the show's cast and creative team discussed creating the world of the series and how it will take on issues like immigration and tribalism through a fantasy lens.

The show premieres Aug. 30.