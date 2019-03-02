'The Sandlot' Original Cast to Reunite for TV Reboot, Writer-Director Says

The first two seasons have already been sold to an undisclosed streamer, David Mickey Evans revealed on 'The Rain Delay' podcast.

The original Sandlot crew is prepping to play some more ball, according to the writer-director of the first two movies.

A TV reboot is in the works with the cast of the first film returning, David Mickey Evans told The Rain Delay podcast on Thursday. "I just sold a Sandlot television show. We're about to get an order for the first two seasons," he told host Cooperstown Kurt. Evans said he couldn't tell Kurt who was going to stream it but "I know who's going to stream it. It doesn't take a genius to figure that out right now."

He added, "I already got all the original cast members back. It takes place in 1984, when they’re all like 33 years old and they all have children of their own, and that's all I can tell you,” Evans said. Evans did not say which of the cast members would be returning; the original film was set in the San Fernando Valley in 1962. The second film featured a different cast including James Earl Jones and Gregg Germann.

The project is separate from another Sandlot property in development, 20th Century Fox's prequel to the iconic 1993 baseball film, co-penned by Evans and Austin Reynolds.

The news comes on the heels of the baseball film's 25th anniversary in 2018. The original cast got together for a video for The Hollywood Reporter last year, where the boys revealed they had snuck into Basic Instinct together and that Evans shouted profanities at them over a bullhorn during the shoot.