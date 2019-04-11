3:07pm PT by Lesley Goldberg
'The Sandlot' TV Series Coming to Disney+
The Sandlot is the latest Disney-owned property to get the reboot treatment for the media behemoth's upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming platform.
Original screenwriter David Mickey Evans is behind the reboot, which will focus on the children of the original characters featured in the 1993 film of the same name. (It's unclear if The Beast's offspring will also be included.) Sources say all of the original cast is returning for the Disney+ revival.
"I just sold a Sandlot television show. We're about to get an order for the first two seasons," he told host Cooperstown Kurt. Evans said he couldn't tell Kurt who was going to stream it, but "I know who's going to stream it. It doesn't take a genius to figure that out right now."
He added, "I already got all the original castmembers back. It takes place in 1984, when they’re all, like, 33 years old and they all have children of their own, and that's all I can tell you.” Evans did not say which of the castmembers would be returning; the original movie was set in the San Fernando Valley in 1962. The second film featured a different cast, including James Earl Jones and Gregg Germann.
The project is separate from another Sandlot property in development, 20th Century Fox's prequel to the iconic 1993 baseball film, co-penned by Evans and Austin Reynolds.
The news comes on the heels of the pic's 25th anniversary in 2018. The original cast got together for a video for The Hollywood Reporter last year, where the boys revealed they had snuck into Basic Instinct together and that Evans shouted profanities at them over a bullhorn during the shoot.
News of The Sandlot's Disney+ revival arrives as Disney acquired Fox's TV and film library and with it the rights to the original movie. The Sandlot joins a new take on Love, Simon, and Disney fare like Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar projects on Disney+'s platform, which is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Lesley GoldbergLesley.Goldberg@THR.com Snoodit