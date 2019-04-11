'The Sandlot' TV Series Coming to Disney+

The Sandlot is the latest Disney-owned property to get the reboot treatment for the media behemoth's upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming platform.

Original screenwriter David Mickey Evans is behind the reboot, which will focus on the children of the original characters featured in the 1993 film of the same name. (It's unclear if The Beast's offspring will also be included.) Sources say all of the original cast is returning for the Disney+ revival.

"I just sold a Sandlot television show. We're about to get an order for the first two seasons," he told host Cooperstown Kurt. Evans said he couldn't tell Kurt who was going to stream it, but "I know who's going to stream it. It doesn't take a genius to figure that out right now."