Sandra Oh Hosts 'SNL' Episode Focused on the Mueller Report

Sandra Oh hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, one week ahead of the return of her standout thriller series Killing Eve. In her monologue, Oh poked fun at her inability to accept compliments as a Canadian and got some tips on how to brag about herself from cast member Leslie Jones. Her episode frequently touched on Robert Mueller’s report on Trump and Russia, starting with the cold open that starred Robert De Niro and Alec Baldwin.

In a political sketch showing Vladimir Putin, played by Beck Bennett, reacting to news of Robert Mueller’s report on Trump coming out. SNL writer Bowen Yang played Kim Jong Un, and Oh was his interpreter. The sketch ended with Bennett ripping his shirt off.

“President Putin, Chairman Kim is here to see you.” #SNL pic.twitter.com/B51aQoBCSc — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 31, 2019

In addition to playing Jussie Smollett’s manager in a sketch about the Empire actor’s ongoing scandal, Oh also played Tishy, the vulgar future girlfriend of a guy glimpsing his future life. As Tishy, she got to show off some dance moves.

A digital short featured Oh in a period drama about two men in a duel who kept accidentally shooting her. Another digital short starred Oh and several of the women from the cast dramatically signing checks.

Oh also appeared in a sketch where an old woman played by Kate McKinnon kept trying to get her coworkers to kiss each other as her birthday present. She also played a schoolteacher in a sketch that riffed on teen dramas.

Weekend Update also included several jokes about the Mueller report, with Michael Che remarking that he couldn’t believe that he thought the FBI was going to lock up the sitting president just for being guilty. Cecily Strong reprised her impression of Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro, who was recently suspended for her Islamophobic comments on congresswoman Ilhan Omar. “The report concludes that the president is 35-years-old and 175 pounds. He’s got the rugged good looks of Bradley Cooper,” she said of the Mueller report.