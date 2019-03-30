Sandra Oh Pokes Fun at Jussie Smollett Scandal in 'SNL' Sketch

Chris Redd reprised his Smollett impression as he donned a "Make America Great Again" hat and claimed he was the "gay Mike Tyson."

The charges against Jussie Smollett may have been dropped, but that didn't stop Saturday Night Live from poking fun at the scandal once again.

In a new sketch, Chris Redd's Smollett is late to a meeting with the makers of Empire but tries to convince them that his tardiness is due to being attacked again.

The evening’s host Sandra Oh played Smollet’s manager, who was desperately trying to get him to stop talking and making up excuses for being late.

"Guys, you are not going to believe what just happened to me," Redd’s Smollett said. He then took out a bag of clues that his attacker left for him, which contained Crest White Strips, a Teletubby, and the letters KKK. He was also wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

"I’m the gay Mike Tyson," Redd’s Smollett insisted as he tried to convince them he was telling the truth. "Jussie, please just stop,” Oh said as his manager, eventually firing him.

When the Empire producers suggested they call the police, Redd’s Smollett replied: "They said I can never call again."