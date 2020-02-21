Sandra Oh to Star in Netflix Dramedy From Amanda Peet, 'Game of Thrones' Creators

Jay Duplass will also star in 'The Chair,' about the head of a university's English department.

Killing Eve star Sandra Oh is headed to Netflix in the first TV project for the streamer from the creators of Game of Thrones.

Oh will play the title role in a six-episode dramedy called The Chair at the streamer. The project was co-created by Amanda Peet (Togetherness, Brockmire), who will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Game of Thrones creators Dan Benioff (Peet's husband) and D.B. Weiss, along with GoT veteran Bernie Caulfield and Oh.

Benioff and Weiss signed a $200 million overall deal with Netflix last summer, leaving their longtime home at HBO. The Chair is the first project they've produced under that deal. Sources say the project was originally pitched years ago to HBO, when Benioff and Weiss were still under an overall deal with the premium cable network.

Jay Duplass (Transparent) will also star in the half-hour series, which centers on the chair of the English department (Oh) at a major university. Oh continues to be attached to Killing Eve, which has been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its April 26 season three premiere on BBC America and AMC.

Peet and Annie Julia Wyman co-wrote the pilot for The Chair. The series will be the first as a writer and showrunner for Peet, who has written two plays: The Commons of Pensacola was produced by the Manhattan Theatre Club in 2013, and Our Very Own Carlin McCullough was produced at L.A.'s Geffen Playhouse in 2018.

Peet and Duplass previously worked together on HBO's Togetherness, in which she starred and he co-created. In front of the camera, Peet will next be seen in season two of Dirty John on USA and is set to begin filming The Gilded Age for HBO.

The Chair joins a list of upcoming Netflix series that includes opioid crisis drama Painkiller, Tom Hiddleston-led political thriller White Stork, Pieces of Her starring Toni Collette, a live-action adaptation of manga One Piece and dramedy On the Verge from Julie Delpy.

Lesley Goldberg contributed to this report.