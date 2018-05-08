'Santa Clarita Diet' Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Netflix is going back to the suburbs.

The streaming giant has renewed zombie-comedy Santa Clarita Diet for a third season. The full cast, including Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant, are set to return for 10 new half-hour episodes in 2019.

Season two premiered in March and revealed the source of the zombie outbreak, with showrunner Victor Fresco telling THR in April that the writers had already started work on a third cycle — with their fingers crossed for a pickup.

"There's always more story. The whole season one took place over two weeks and season two takes place over two weeks, so they're still only about a month into this incredible change that they're going through," he said.

While Netflix, like fellow streamers Hulu and Amazon, does not release viewership, the second season of the comedy from Aaron Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment has a stronger audience score (82 percent) on RottenTomatoes than its freshman run (75 percent). Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo co-star.

The decision to renew Santa Clarita Diet comes as Netflix has been increasingly selective in handing out additional season pickups as the streaming giant refines its approach to scripted originals. The news arrives days after news broke that its critical darling comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt will be ending after its upcoming fourth season.