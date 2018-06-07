Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban Launch School Production Social Media Campaign

The two also talked about the excitement around Bruce Springsteen's performance.

Tony Awards co-hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night (June 6) to talk about what it’s like having Bruce Springsteen hanging around the Tonys set now that he's been confirmed as a performer.

“The venue is abuzz with energy that Bruce is gonna be there,” Groban said. “Today we were rehearsing and there were just 30 people hanging around the stage because Bruce was gonna be there, people just wanna be around the guy.”

Bareilles added that the two hosts tried to stay later just to get a glimpse of the rock icon, and that they ended up being kicked out prior to his arrival. "But you're the hosts!" Colbert exclaimed. "I know that's what I said," added Bareilles with a laugh.

The duo also talked about an upcoming campaign they’re hosting called #TonyDreaming. “We’re inviting people to post pictures under this hashtag, and you might get featured on the Tonys this year,” Bareilles said. “We wanna see pictures of you in a school production, we wanna know what roles you played, and we wanna know what dream roles you’d play if you were at the Tonys one day,” Groban added.

The Tony Awards are set to air June 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS, tape=delayed on the West Coast.

Check out the interview below:

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.