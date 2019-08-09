Erin and Sara Foster Set Deal at Disney's 20th TV

The sisters are the latest to join a large roster of creatives at the studio, where they have a multiyear pod deal.

Sisters Sara and Erin Foster are the latest creative team to join Disney's 20th Century Fox TV.

The duo have signed a three-year pod deal with the studio to create and develop TV projects. The sisters have a relationship with 20th TV dating back to 2018, when Daddy Issues, a comedy pilot starring and created by Erin Foster, was in consideration at Fox.

Sara Foster was also involved in the comedy, which was loosely based on the Fosters' lives as daughters of music producer David Foster; the show centered on Erin's character, Andi, whose dad (played by Don Johnson) starts dating one of her friends. Liz Meriwether (New Girl, Bless This Mess) was among the show's executive producers.

"Erin and Sara have a way of making themselves and their brand of comedy both completely aspirational and accessible at the same time," said Carolyn Cassidy, president creative affairs at 20th Century Fox TV. "Whether it's their work on the Daddy Issues pilot we produced with them or simply their latest Instagram post, their hilarious voices shine through. They are passionate about making great television and are brimming with ideas. We are excited to further empower them to take many more swings, both behind and in front of the camera."

Erin and Sara Foster co-created and starred in VH1's Barely Famous, a parody of celebrity reality shows, in 2015-16. Both have numerous acting credits as well.

"We loved making our pilot with 20th last year and can’t wait to continue our working relationship with them through this overall deal," said Erin and Sara Foster. "We are looking forward to developing comedies that not only make sense for us to write and star in, but also produce for established talent that we admire, as well as new talent we can help give a platform to. We thank Carolyn, Howard [Kurtzman], Craig [Hunegs] and Dana [Walden] for the opportunity."

The Fosters join a long list of writers and producers with deals at 20th, which came under the Disney Television Studios umbrella when Disney made its $71 billion deal for 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets. The studio's lineup includes This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Meriwether, Lee Daniels, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, I. Marlene King, Bob's Burgers EPs Wendy and Lizzie Molyneux, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar and Jason Winer.

Erin and Sara Foster are repped by WME and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Deadline was the first to report the news.