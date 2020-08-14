Sara Haines in Talks to Rejoin 'The View'

The 'GMA Day' anchor previously served as a co-host of ABC's daytime talker from 2016 to 2018.

The View will welcome back a former member of its hosting team when it begins its 24th season.

Sara Haines is close to finalizing a deal to begin her second stint as a co-host of ABC's daytime talker, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. She previously co-hosted the show from 2016-18. She'll fill the spot vacated by Abby Huntsman, who departed the show in January to work on her father's campaign for governor of Utah.

Haines was most recently an anchor of GMA Day, the midday offshoot of Good Morning America. ABC canceled the show, which she hosted with Michael Strahan and Keke Palmer, in March and replaced it with a more news-oriented show called GMA3, anchored by Amy Robach and Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Haines will join a panel that includes long-time hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin. She has been an occasional guest host in recent months, when The View switched to remote production during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to her first stint on The View, Haines was a correspondent and anchor for the weekend edition of GMA. She previously worked on the fourth hour of Today at NBC.

Variety first reported the news