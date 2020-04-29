Sarah Babineau Departing Comedy Central as ViacomCBS Executive Shuffle Continues

The move comes only a few months after she was promoted to head of content and creative enterprises at the cable network.

Sarah Babineau is the latest high-level executive at Comedy Central to depart as consolidation at parent company ViacomCBS continues.

She will leave Comedy Central at the end of the year. Wednesdya's announcement comes only three months after she was promoted to head of Comedy Central Content and Creative Enterprises, with oversight of content for the cable channel, CC Films, Comedy Central Productions, games and other businesses.

Keith Cox, who was promoted to president of Viacom CBS' Entertainment & Youth Studios in January, will add Comedy Central to his purview, which also includes Paramount Network, MTV, VH1, TV Land, CMT, Smithsonian Channel and Logo. He will oversee scripted development and studio production across the portfolio of the Entertainment & Youth group, headed by Chris McCarthy.

Pop TV's Justin Rosenblatt, meanwhile, will focus on comedy content that encompasses both scripted and unscripted shows.

The news comes on the same day that ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish sent a memo to employees detailing plans to continue "to integrate and streamline our operations, manage our costs as diligently as we can, and follow through on our committed post-merger synergy targets."

Babineau's departure is the latest in a string of executive exits at Comedy Central. In November, just before Viacom and CBS merged, Kent Alterman stepped down as president of Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. When Babineau was upped in January, her co-head of originals at Comedy Central, Jonas Larsen, left the network.

Babineau joined Comedy Central in 2014 and was considered a rising star within the Viacom executive ranks. She helped shepherd the relaunch of The Daily Show in 2015 with Trevor Noah as host and oversaw series including The Other Two, Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens and Broad City.

Deadline first reported the news.