Sarah Chalke to Star in Netflix's 'Firefly Lane'

Netflix's adaptation of Kristin Hannah's Firefly Lane has found its co-lead.

Sarah Chalke (Scrubs, Roseanne) will star alongside Katherine Heigl in the 10-episode drama, which tracks a friendship between two women over 30 years.

Chalke will play Kate Mularkey, who has often lived in the shadow of Tully Hart (Heigl), a famous talk-show host and journalist. Awkward and shy, Kate possesses a self-deprecating sense of humor and is often underestimated, but she's fiercely intelligent and fiercely loyal.

The cast also includes Ben Lawson as Kate's ex-husband, Ryan, who also has a long work history with Tully.

Firefly Lane is being adapted by Maggie Friedman (Witches of East End, No Tomorrow), who will also serve as showrunner. The series will follow the lives of Tully and Kate, from their teenage years through their 40s as they weather career ups and downs, love triangles, marriage and divorce. Throughout their lives, the one constant they have is each other.

Stephanie Germain, Lee Rose and Heigl executive produce with Friedman, and Peter O'Fallon (UnReal) will direct and executive produce the first episode. Author Hannah is a co-exec producer.

Firefly Lane is Hannah's third novel with an adaptation in production. Her books The Nightingale and The Great Alone are both in production at Sony's TriStar Pictures, with Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones) set to direct The Nightingale.

Chalke recently had recurring parts on Friends From College and Speechless and does voice work on Rick and Morty and Paradise PD. She is repped by UTA and John Carrabino Management.

