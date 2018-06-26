Late-Night Hosts React to Sarah Sanders Being Kicked Out of a Restaurant

"My heart really goes out to her. She was separated from her appetizer. She doesn't even know where it is right now. What if it's getting cold?" said Stephen Colbert about the White House press secretary being asked to leave Virginia's Red Hen.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her guests were asked to leave the Red Hen in Lexington, Va., on Friday. The following day, Sanders tweeted about the experience on the official press secretary account, claiming she was told to leave because she works for the Trump administration. As the incident continued to make headlines Monday, a number of late-night hosts took the time to discuss the matter.

After summarizing the story, Stephen Colbert joked that the separation from her food was even more devastating than parents being separated from their children at the border due to the Trump administration's policy. "Applaud all you want, but my heart really goes out to her. She was separated from her appetizer," he said. "She doesn't even know where it is right now. What if it's getting cold?"

Colbert explained that the situation came about when the Red Hen's owner was called into the restaurant and let her staff vote on whether she should ask Sanders to leave. "Oh good. So someone's getting due process," said Colbert, referencing Trump's controversial tweet over the weekend stating that those who enter the country illegally should be immediately deported.

The Late Show host then said that while the diners offered to pay for their appetizers, the restaurant owner said it was on the house. "So sweet new way for Trump officials to get a free meal. You know you're gonna get kicked out eventually, so go hog wild on the app round. 'Hi, we'll have an order of the jalapeno poppers, the hummus plate, the twice-baked potato skins and the filet mignon as a starter. Oh, you just recognized us? We'll take that to go.'"

Colbert then read Sanders tweet about the night, stating that she always treats people, "including those I disagree with, respectfully." Colbert said, "What do you mean you treat everybody with respect? You work for Donald Trump. You don't even treat yourself with respect."

"Denying service to people you don’t agree with is a slippery slope," he said. "Pretty soon we would just have liberal-only restaurants and conservative-only restaurants and it would be a nightmare finding a place where your whole family can eat."

The host then shared some advice for restaurant workers that may have to serve Sanders. "Just treat her the same way she treats her customers," he said. "Only take the order of the two people at the table you like, then tell Sanders, 'I'm not gonna comment on whether this dish contains peanuts' and then when the food never arrives, just say, 'I haven't talked to the chef about that yet, so I can't give you any new information. I'll be back at 2:45 tomorrow with a completely different menu that you can't order from.'"

Jimmy Fallon also addressed the situation on The Tonight Show. "It turns out her server asked her what she wanted as an appetizer and out of habit she refused to answer," he said.

Trump's tweet criticizing the restaurant was then shared, in which he said that the Red Hen was "dirty" both on the inside and outside. "If you ever read a Yelp review and thought, 'Who's got the time to write this?' The answer is the President of the United States."

Trevor Noah began The Daily Show by stating that he disagrees with the restaurant owner's actions. "I think what the restaurant should have done is treated her the same way she treats the press," he said. "Yeah, they should've just brought her an empty plate and then when she goes, 'Where's my food?' You go, 'Oh, it's right there.'"

"When you think about it, asking Sanders to leave was probably the nicest thing they could have done," he said. "The waiter was probably like, 'Listen, if I'm being honest all the chefs are jizzing in your food right now.'"

Noah then criticized Sanders' tweet saying that she treats everyone with respect. "We've seen how you treat journalists on TV. Come on, you can't lie about your job when your job is on camera," he said. "Just ask the police. It comes back to you every time."

The host added that Sanders didn't have to pay for her cheese board appetizer. "Honestly, if I was Sarah Huckabee Sanders, instead of complaining about this, I would use it to my advantage," he said. "I'd just go to different restaurants in a disguise and then I'd order all my cheese and then once I got it, I'd reveal myself like, 'Ah ha, it is I! Sarah Huckabee Sanders from the Trump administration!"'

"The only time that wouldn't work is if the restaurant was owned by an immigrant cause immigrants, we don’t play those games," said Noah. "We'll kick you out and still make you pay."

"Hey Red Hen, you might not like kids getting separated from their parents, but that does not give you the right to separate a woman from her cheese plate," said Jordan Klepper during Monday's episode of The Opposition.

Klepper then addressed Sanders, stating that she is always welcome to have a meal at his house. "I'm a nice guy. But full disclosure: It will probably be hot cereal since no one in town will deliver to me ever since I tried to get that Little Caesars guy deported back to Italy."

Seth Meyers also shared his reactions to the story on Late Night. "This weekend Sarah Huckabee Sanders got to do what conservative white women love most. Speak with the managers," he began.

Meyers said it was weird that she was asked to leave the restaurant "because usually people who work for the Trump administration are asked to leave the Trump administration."

The host then read Trump's tweet stating that he has a rule if something is dirty on the outside it's dirty on the inside. Meyers added, "'I have a similar rule,' said Robert Mueller."