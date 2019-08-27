Sarah Hyland, Emily V. Gordon Team for ABC Comedy

'This Is Us' showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will also exec produce the multicamera entry.

Sarah Hyland is plotting her post-Modern Family future.

The actress is teaming with Emily V. Gordon (The Big Sick) to produce a multicamera comedy based on both of their lives for ABC. The comedy, produced by 20th Century Fox TV, landed at ABC with a put-pilot commitment with Hyland attached to star.

Inspired by both of their real-life experiences, Hyland will star and exec produce once production on the final season of Modern Family wraps early next year. Gordon will serve as a writer and exec producer. This Is Us showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger alongside their Walk-Up Co. banner topper Adam Londy will also exec produce the untitled comedy.

Oscar-nominated screenwriters Gordon and Kumal Nanjiani currently have Apple's Little America in the works for Apple via Universal TV. Aptaker and Berger are also writing and exec producing Disney+'s take on Love, Simon as a TV series.

Five-time Emmy winning comedy Modern Family will wrap its run with its 11th and final season on ABC this broadcast season. There has been continued speculation that Hyland's Modern Family character could also be prime for a spinoff should the show creators opt to do that. So far, nothing is official.

Hyland is repped by WME, Richard Konigsberg Management and Gang Tyre. Gordon is repped by Mosaic and Schreck Rose. Aptaker and Berger are repped by Hansen Jacobson.

For more news and critical analysis, showrunner and executive interviews plus recommendations on what to watch, check out TV's Top 5, the weekly podcast hosted by The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg.