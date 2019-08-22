Sarah Michelle Gellar Eyes TV Return With Fox Dramedy

The former 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' star is attached as a lead and executive producer of a show in development at the network called 'Other People's Houses.'

Former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar is staking out a return to TV.

The actress is attached to star in and executive produce a dramedy that is in development at Fox. Other People's Houses, based on a novel by Abbi Waxman, reunites Gellar with Ringer creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, who are adapting the book.

The project, a co-production between Universal TV (where Charmelo and Snyder are based) and Fox Entertainment, has a script commitment.

Other People's Houses is described as a suburban dramedy, "somewhere between Big Little Lies and Catastrophe," centered on nine people who live in Los Angeles' Larchmont Village neighborhood. Through the lens of social media, the characters navigate the emotional ups and downs of being parents, partners, neighbors and friends.

Gellar would play one of two women at the center of the neighborhood drama, a social-media influencer named Anne Porter. Should the project go to series, it would be her first regular TV role since the CBS comedy The Crazy Ones in 2013-14.

Charmelo, Snyder, Gellar, Neil Meron (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Hairspray) and Mark Nicholson are executive producing.

Other People's Houses joins the drama Our Kind of People, from Star's Lee Daniels and Karin Gist, on Fox's early development slate.

Gellar, Meron and author Waxman are all repped by ICM Partners. Charmelo and Snyder are repped by A.B. Fischer of Literate.