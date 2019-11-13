Sarah Michelle Gellar to Star in Fox Thriller From Ellen DeGeneres

'Sometimes I Lie' is the 'Buffy' alum's second project for the network and is being designed as a limited series.

Fox is doubling up on Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The network has put in development a second project starring the Buffy the Vampire Slayer favorite. The indie broadcaster has handed out a script commitment (with a penalty attached) to dramatic thriller Sometimes I Lie — originally packaged and shopped in January — starring Gellar and produced by Ellen DeGeneres.

Based on former BBC journalist Alice Feeney's novel of the same name, the limited series revolves around Amber Reynolds (Gellar), who is in a coma and can't remember how she got there — but knows it wasn't an accident. Terrified and trapped in her own body, she tries to piece together her memories of the past week. With a husband who no longer loves her, a sister hiding a dangerous secret and an ex-boyfriend who can't let go of her, Amber knows someone is lying — and that her life is still in danger.

The potential series alternates between her paralyzed present, the week before her accident and a series of childhood diaries from 20 years ago. The psychological thriller asks: Is something really a lie if you believe it's the truth?

Robin Swicord (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button) will pen the script and exec produce alongside Gellar. The drama hails from DeGeneres' Warner Bros. Television-based A Very Good Production banner. DeGeneres and her production company topper Jeff Kleeman will also exec produce. The potential series is a co-production between WBTV and Fox Entertainment.

This is Gellar's second scripted project in the works at Fox. In August, the network handed out a script commitment for Other People's Houses, a dramedy based on the novel by Abbi Waxman that reunites the actress with Ringer creators Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder. That project, from Universal TV and Fox Entertainment, is described as a mix of Big Little Lies and Catastrophe centered on nine people who live in L.A.'s Larchmont Village neighborhood. Through the lens of social media, the characters navigate the emotional ups and downs of being parents, partners, neighbors and friends. Gellar would play one of the two women.

Should either (or both!) projects move forward, it would mark Gellar's first series regular role since she starred opposite Robin Williams in CBS' David E. Kelley comedy The Crazy Ones. Gellar is repped by ICM Partners and Brillstein Entertainment.