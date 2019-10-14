Sarah Silverman Lands Comedy Special, Late-Night Pilot at HBO

The comedian is returning to the premium cable outlet for the first time since 2013's 'We Are Miracles.'

Sarah Silverman is getting back into business with HBO.

The comedian has signed a deal with the premium cable outlet to star in a stand-up special and a pilot for a late-night series.

The stand-up special will be Silverman's first at HBO since 2013's We Are Miracles. Her most recent special, 2017's Emmy-nominated A Speck of Dust, streamed on Netflix. Silverman is also coming off the cancellation of her show I Love You, America at Hulu.

The potential late-night show will feature Silverman "weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls," she said.

"I’m as passionate talking about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money,” said Silverman. "Nothing's off the table and nothing’s too high- or lowbrow for me. I mean — look at my face — I’m literally all brow."

Said HBO Programming executive vp Nina Rosenstein, "Sarah is truly a comedic force of nature, and we're so happy to have her back on HBO."

Should the pilot go to series, Silverman would join the small ranks of women who host a late-night series alongside Samantha Bee (TBS' Full Frontal) and Lilly Singh (NBC's A Little Late). Silverman is executive producing the pilot with Judd Apatow and Amy Zvi, who was an EP on I Love You, America.

Additional credits for the pilot and comedy special will be announced later.

Along with the HBO projects, Silverman is in production on feature film Marry Me for Universal and is adapting her memoir The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption and Pee for a musical set to debut in 2020.