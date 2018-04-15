Sarah Silverman's Talk Show 'I Love You, America' Renewed at Hulu (Exclusive)

The comedian's late-night-esque series will be back just in time for the mid-term elections.

Sarah Silverman's talk show has been renewed by Hulu.

The streamer on Sunday announced it has ordered 11 more episodes of I Love You, America, which will return Thursday, Sept. 6. The new season is said to be much more political, focusing on the mid-term elections. The pickup comes a few months after the show wrapped its 10-episode run in December.

"I am fundamentally changed with each episode, each interview, each encounter," said Silverman, who hosts the series from a studio in Hollywood. "By the end of this I will likely be a butterfly. Or a really colorful moth."

The topical show, which served as the streamer's foray into the variety-talk space, features the comedian discussing the political and emotional landscape of the United States, all in attempt to unite people. While Hulu, like its streaming competitors, doesn't release ratings, I Love You, America was met with largely positive reviews when it debuted in October.

I Love You, America is produced by Funny or Die. Executive producers include Silverman, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Amy Zvi, Joe Farrell and Gavin Purcell, who also serves as showrunner. Guests on the first season included Al Franken, Roxane Gay and Patton Oswalt, among others.

Silverman, for her part, previously headlined her own primetime scripted series on Comedy Central, The Sarah Silverman Program. In addition to a stand-up special on HBO for which she won an Emmy, the actress has been seen on series including the Showtime drama Masters of Sex and in the films The Book of Henry and Battle of the Sexes.

Silverman is repped by UTA, Thruline Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.