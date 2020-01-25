'Saturday Night Live': Adam Driver Hosts, Parodying 'Cheer' and PBS Kids

It was Driver's third time as host.

Adam Driver hosted the first Saturday Night Live episode of 2020, kicking off his monologue by trying to seem more chill than the characters he plays. "I just saw the movie Little Women, and spoiler alert, there weren’t a little women; there were a lot of women," he said.

He also gave a signed Kylo Ren action figure to a male audience member and said that if he found it on eBay, he’d kill him — previewing a bit of Kylo Ren rage that would soon reappear later in the show in a sequel to Driver's Star Wars-themed Undercover Boss parody.

In one sketch, Driver played a father trying to talk to a bunch of teen girls at a sleepover about the fact that someone had flushed a sanitary napkin down the toilet. He also played the director of a Del Taco commercial as well as the host of a PBS Kids science program.

The evening’s musical guest Halsey appeared in a music video sketch alongside Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson and Driver for a song called "Slow."

Driver later appeared as an employee of Medieval Times who took the job way too seriously, bringing his own costume and making up his own storyline.

In a parody of the popular new Netflix docuseries Cheer, Driver played a cheerleading coach alongside Heidi Gardner. Halsey also made a cameo.

Driver and Cecily Strong played ketchup bottles getting married in the last sketch of the night.