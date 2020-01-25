'Saturday Night Live': Adam Driver Returns as Kylo Ren in 'Undercover Boss' Parody

Kylo Ren returned to 'Saturday Night Live' under the guise of Randy the intern.

Host Adam Driver did a follow-up to his Saturday Night Live sketch from 2017 that parodied Undercover Boss.

In the original, he played his Star Wars character Kylo Ren, and the new iteration of the sketch followed the same premise, with Driver playing the Sith lord going undercover as an intern named Randy.

Trying to keep up appearances as a millennial intern, Ren/Randy used catchphrases like "OK boomer" and tried to order drinks for everyone on the ship.

Ren/Randy also decided to change the culture on board, but when a pilot hopeful said she wanted to fly like Luke Skywalker, he took her out with his lightsaber.

"I made four new friends and only killed one of them," a cheerful Ren/Randy said at the end of the sketch.