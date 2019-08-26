'Saturday Night Live': All the Season 45 Hosts and Musical Guests

Keep track of who will be taking the stage on the long-running sketch show during the 2019-20 season.

Saturday Night Live begins its 45th season on NBC on Sept. 28. Woody Harrelson will host the season premiere, with Billie Eilish set to be the musical guest.

Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Stranger Things' David Harbour and Kristen Stewart will also host early in the season, and Eddie Murphy will make his first appearance as host since 1984 on Dec. 21. Taylor Swift will be the musical guest on Oct. 5 with Waller-Bridge.

The sketch-comedy series is up for 18 Emmy awards in 2019, including outstanding variety sketch series and acting honors for cast member Kate McKinnon and hosts Matt Damon, John Mulaney, Sandra Oh, Adam Sandler and Emma Thompson, plus Robert De Niro for his appearance in Oh's episode as Robert Mueller.

As of publication, the show's cast is all set to return in 2019-20, including Kenan Thompson, who also has a primetime show on NBC next season.

Below is The Hollywood Reporter's full guide to season 45 below. Bookmark this page for the latest on when new episodes will air, who is hosting SNL and who the musical guests will be, as this will be updated all season long. Hosts are listed first, followed by musical guests.

Sept. 28: Woody Harrelson, Billie Eilish

Oct. 5: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taylor Swift

Oct. 12: David Harbour, Camila Cabello

Nov. 2: Kristen Stewart, musical guest TBA

Dec. 21: Eddie Murphy, musical guest TBA