Trump Seeks Impeachment Advice From Kanye, Kim Jong-un, Judge Jeanine in 'SNL' Cold Open

The premiere episode of Saturday Night Live's 45th season took on the recent news of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi beginning a formal impeachment inquiry into alleged corruption by Donald Trump. All week, late night comedy has taken on the issue of impeachment, so it was unsurprising that SNL jumped into the mix.

In the show’s cold open, Alec Baldwin reprised his longtime Trump impression, while Kate McKinnon played Rudy Giuliani. "It’s the greatest presidential harassment of all time. I should know; I’m like the president of harassment," Baldwin’s Trump said.

Aidy Bryant played Attorney General Bill Barr, who suggested that Trump needs a patsy to blame things on. Baldwin’s Trump decided to make it Mike Pence, played by Beck Bennett. Alex Moffat and Mikey Day also reprised their impressions of Eric and Donald Jr., and Chris Redd played Kanye West, who acted chummy with Baldwin’s Trump.

Bowen Yang, one of the newest hires on the show and its first Asian-American castmember ever, played Kim Jong-un. "You have a big ocean in your country? Send your whistleblower to the bottom of there," Yang’s Kim said.

Liev Schreiber made a cameo, playing himself, but Trump thought his character Ray Donovan was real and asked him to help fix the situation. When Schreiber informed him that Ray Donovan is just a character he plays on television, Trump then asked for John Wick.