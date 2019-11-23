'SNL' Cold Open Tackles Impeachment, Alec Baldwin Reprises Role as Trump

Hosts don’t usually appear in cold open sketches, but Will Ferrell appeared near the end as Gordon Sondland.

The Nov. 23 episode of Saturday Night Live tackled the Trump impeachment hearings in its cold open, with Alec Baldwin reprising his impression of President Trump. Dressed in his signature suit and red tie, Baldwin's Trump prepared to address reporters.

"You probably have a lot of questions about the impeachment," he said at the top of the sketch. He proceeded to give a press conference to journalists who were specifically interested in his relationship with ambassador Gordon Sondland.

When asked about his dealings with Ukraine, he suddenly became distracted by the sound of a helicopter. Baldwin's Trump then declared to the reporters — played by cast members including Mikey Day and Cecily Strong — “It sounds like you said Sondland’s testimony completely exonerated me."

“No quid pro quo, bro,” he said, alluding to the speech notes that were written for Trump about Sondland and Ukraine earlier this week.

While hosts don’t usually appear in cold open sketches, Will Ferrell appeared near the end as Sondland. It was the first time Baldwin appeared as Trump since the season premiere.