'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open Transforms Impeachment Into Reality Television

In its cold open, Saturday Night Live once again tackled President Trump’s impeachment proceedings, presenting "The Trial You Wish Had Happened."

It was overseen by reality star Judge Mathis, played by Kenan Thompson. The trial presented a reality court show version of the proceedings. Alec Baldwin made a cameo as Trump near the end of the segment.

Beck Bennett reprised his impression of Mitch McConnell, who performed sponsored content for coal. Kate McKinnon played Lindsey Graham, who presented an ad for guns mid-trial. “Guns: You can’t watch the Super Bowl without a gun," she declared.

"I’m a messy bitch who loves drama," Cecily Strong said as John Bolton, the former national security advisor who nabbed a major book deal. The sketch made fun of his book, with Strong holding up a copy of a book called Harry Potter and the Room Where It Happened.

Baldwin appeared halfway through the sketch as President Trump, bent over a walker as he ambled slowly into the courtroom. "Harvey and I overlap in a few areas," Baldwin’s Trump said when Thompson’s Mathis invoked Harvey Weinstein. "I cheat all the time," he also said.

Pete Davidson appeared as Hunter Biden on a hoverboard, and Kyle Mooney played My Cousin Vinny.

