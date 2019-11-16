'Saturday Night Live' Cold Open Turns Impeachment Hearings Into a Soap Opera

Saturday Night Live took on the Trump impeachment hearings during its Nov. 16 episode, reframing them as a Days Of Our Lives parody called "Days Of Our Impeachment."

NBC's daytime soap made headlines earlier this week when its entire cast was released from their contracts and the 55-year-old show would be going on an indefinite hiatus at the end of November.

Jon Hamm made a cameo in the cold open, playing Bill Taylor, the acting United States ambassador to Ukraine. Cecily Strong portrayed diplomat Marie Yovanovitch and Kate McKinnon reprised her Rudy Giuliani impression. "Mercury’s in retrograde, so my powers are at an all-time high," she said with a grin.

Before the hearings could officially begin, each person delivered a dramatic tagline with hair blown back by a wind machine.

Heidi Gardner kept up with the soap aesthetic, playing a woman who kept fainting during the procedures. Pete Davidson also made an appearance, playing attorney Michael Avenatti. He thought that he was revealing a major plot twist by revealing President Donald Trump had an affair with a porn star, referencing last year's Stormy Daniels scandal. Fellow castmember characters were unfazed by the reveal, saying they already knew about it.

Kenan Thompson popped up as football player Myles Garrett, who was recently suspended from the NFL for hitting another player with a helmet.

Near the end of the impeachment soap opera sketch, Melissa Villaseñor appeared as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. "This hearing is lacking one thing: a star," she said. She ended up being a love interest for Hamm’s Taylor.