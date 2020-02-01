'Saturday Night Live': Host J.J. Watt Parodies 'Frozen,' 'The Bachelor'

The episode also addressed the coronavirus outbreak, with Bowen Yang bringing back his recurring Weekend Update character Chen Biao, a trade representative who was promoted to be an advisor on the virus.

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt hosted the Saturday Night Live Super Bowl weekend episode, declaring in his opening monologue, "If I was in the Super Bowl, I wouldn’t be hosting SNL tonight, and would I really give that up to be in the Super Bowl? Yes I would."

During the show, one sketch presented deleted scenes from Frozen II, including Watt as Kristoff, who sang about how he is "big and woke." Kate McKinnon played Elsa, who kept slipping in the fact that she’s gay.

“I don’t know if we’re heading north, south, gay, or west,” she said to Princess Anna, played by Cecily Strong. Strong then sang a version of "Let It Go" called "We All Know," singing about how Elsa dressed as Brienne of Tarth for thirteen Halloweens in a row.

Another sketch also parodied The Bachelor with Watt playing the bachelor interviewing potential loves. When one woman revealed that she just turned 30, he had guards apprehend her. "I’m not just a party girl; I can also be a wife," one played by Bryant said before pouring champagne all over herself. Watt kept saying “I love that” even as the women’s confessions got more and more disturbing.

A digital short featured a football team stepping up for an athlete named Robbie, played by Chris Redd. They gave sentimental speeches, but then a teammate played by Watt went on a rant about how Robbie sucks.

Watt also played a dad of a teenage boy played by Kyle Mooney, talking to him about walking in on him and his mom having sex. Aidy Bryant played the mother. Another digital short parodied Olay skincare products with an ad for eye patches intended for football players.

Bowen Yang brought back his recurring Weekend Update character Chen Biao in the episode. This time instead of being a trade representative, Biao said he received a promotion to be an advisor about the coronavirus. “It pays more and it’s a lot sadder,” he said of the promotion.

The coronavirus has infected thousands and killed over 100 people in China. Yang’s Chen Biao addressed the rumors that the country has been underreporting the casualties and also promoted Burberry-branded face masks.

At the end of the episode, Watt paid tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant by wearing a No. 24 Lakers jersey. The Lakers player died in a helicopter crash last Sunday, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.