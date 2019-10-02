Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Her Armful of Emmys Featured in 'Saturday Night Live' Promo

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has an armful of awards from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards — winning outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy series and writing in a comedy series for Amazon's Fleabag.

In a promo released Wednesday for her upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig, it looks like Waller-Bridge hasn't let go of them since.

Castmember Beck Bennett runs over sketches with Waller-Bridge, having to adjust some ideas since she'll be holding all of her Emmys at all times. Later on, perhaps living in post-award show (and viral Instagram) glory, the Killing Eve creator demands water from new castmember Chloe Fineman and alum Chris Redd as she holds onto her precious awards.

Outside of prepping for her first time as host, Waller-Bridge's three golden sidekicks make it difficult for her to even use the elevator. Bennett stops by to help, asking her how long she's been standing there. "I don't know, time just sort of flew," she chuckles, adding, "It's good though, I had company...talking about my Emmys."

Waller-Bridge will host the Oct. 5 episode of Saturday Night Live, while Taylor Swift will serve as the musical guest. Upcoming hosts include David Harbour, Kristen Stewart and Eddie Murphy.

Watch the full promo below.