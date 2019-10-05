Phoebe Waller-Bridge Parodies 'Love Island' and Royal Family in 'SNL' Hosting Debut

Other moments of the night included Kate McKinnon reprising her impression of Elizabeth Warren during Weekend Update.

"Everything I write has a degree of truth," Phoebe Waller-Bridge teased in her monologue on Saturday Night Live. It was the writer and actor’s first time hosting the show, and she discussed both Fleabag and Killing Eve plus her recent Emmy wins before sketches kicked off. Taylor Swift was the musical guest.

In a game show parody called "What’s Wrong With This Picture?," Waller-Bridge played a contestant alongside Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney. Keenan Thompson played the host. The contestants said increasingly bizarre things in response to pictures where there was something obviously out of place. "The teacher’s explaining the difference between Harvey Weinstein and Aziz Ansari," Mooney’s character said about a photo of a student in front of a teacher.

Waller-Bridge also was featured in a parody of Love Island, the popular British dating show. "They don’t even understand each other," the narrator said, making fun of their regional dialects.

In a local news sketch, Waller-Bridge played a reporter talking about a recent robbery. Correspondents played by Thompson and Ego Nwodim celebrated every time a perpetrator turned out to be a white man.

A History Channel parody called "The War In Word: Letters From The Front" featured Waller-Bridge as the wife of a fighter pilot. Her love letters to him were comically brief.

Kate McKinnon reprised her impression of Elizabeth Warren during Weekend Update, making calls to some of her donors during the segment. New castmember Bowen Yang also appeared as a Chinese trade representative during Weekend Update. "I’m basically the Lizzo of China right now, and turns out I’m 100 percent that trade daddy," he said.

In a sketch about the royal family, Waller-Bridge played a fictional duchess who married a comedian, street poet, and Blaxploitation actor named Jimmy, played by Thompson.

In the final sketch of the night, Waller-Bridge, McKinnon, Bryant and Cecily Strong played a group of friends in a dive bar who were both upset but still in love with their collective ex-boyfriend played by Bennett.