The two will be part of the main cast for the show's 45th season.

Saturday Night Live's preseason cast shuffling continues with the promotion of two featured players to full cast members.

Heidi Gardner and Chris Redd will be part of the main cast — announced at the top of the opening credits rather than at the end — when the show begins its 45th season Saturday. Both joined SNL as featured players in 2017.

