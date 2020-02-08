'Saturday Night Live': Weekend Update Tackles Trump Acquittal

On Weekend Update, Saturday Night Live tackled the acquittal of President Trump following the impeachment proceedings. Colin Jost and Michael Che dedicated most of the news segment to recent Trump events.

When Che asked to roll the clip of Trump responding to his acquittal, a clip of O.J. Simpson reacting to his not guilty verdict played instead.

They also talked about Trump’s recent comments on education. "You went to private school, and you don’t even know where Kansas City is," Jost said, referencing a recent Trump tweet about the Super Bowl congratulating the state of Kansas.

Trump giving Rush Limbaugh a medal also came up during Weekend Update. "Say what you want about Rush Limbaugh," Che said, leaving it there.

"Trump has a Purple Heart, because his blood type is hamburger grease," Che joked.