Savannah Guthrie to Film 'Today' From Home Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Savannah Guthrie is socially distancing herself from Today, agreeing to anchor the Wednesday telecast of NBC's venerable morning show from her basement after coming down with what she described, on Twitter and Instagram, as a mild sore throat and runny nose.



On Monday, it was confirmed that a Today staffer tested positive for the coronavirus.



NBC News president Noah Oppenheim alerted staff of the decision in a Tuesday memo. The note described Guthrie's move to work from home would "model the hyper-vigilance we’re asking for right now and do just that."



Hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker had already sat out Monday and Tuesday's telecasts, the latter offering a weather update from his kitchen. Both Today instances are examples of heightened caution and sensitivity as much of the U.S. and the world hunker down while the coronavirus continues to spread. A source confirms to The Hollywood Reporter that Guthrie's fellow anchor Hoda Kotb will be filming live from NBC's Studio 1A at 30 Rock in New York come Wednesday morning.



"Well, this will be a first," wrote Guthrie. "I’m going to be anchoring Today from my house! In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose. This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses. I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time — but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us. #loveyourneighbor So see you tomorrow on TODAY - from my basement!"

(Another source, my mother, confirmed that Guthrie had what appeared to be "the sniffles" during Tuesday's episode.)



Read Oppenheim's full note to staff below.



As promised, I’m writing in real-time to share information as we have it. We’ve decided to ask Savannah to do the show from home tomorrow. She has a “super mild” sore throat and NBC’s doctors are advising that anyone who doesn’t feel 1000% should work from home. (This applies to EVERYONE!) So, she’s going to model the hyper-vigilance we’re asking for right now and do just that. Many of us have worked closely with Savannah these past few weeks – especially at Today – and I want to assure you that, per NBC’s doctors and all the relevant public health authorities, Savannah’s current status does not mean any of you are at any greater risk, you can absolutely still come to work and don’t need to take any additional precautions – beyond those we’re all already taking – because of this. I know you’ll all join me in hoping she’s back soon.



Thanks,

Noah