Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Return to Bayside High in 'Saved by the Bell' Sequel Trailer

Peacock on Wednesday night released the first trailer for its upcoming Saved by the Bell sequel series, featuring original stars Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley. The actors are reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively.

In its new form, Saved by the Bell sees California Gov. Zack Morris (played by original castmember Mark-Paul Gosselaar) getting in trouble for closing too many low-income high schools and then proposing that the impacted students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state, such as Bayside High.

"Remember how much fun high school used to be?" Slater asks Jessie in the preview. She responds, "Can you believe that was like 30 years ago?"

Fresh faces infiltrate the halls of Bayside High, including newcomers Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena, among others.

In one scene, Slater, now the school's gym teacher, has an interesting exchange with Mac Morris (Hoog) — the son of Gov. Morris and his high school sweetheart Kelly Kapowski (originally played by Tiffani Thiessen, who has not signed on to the show) — and Jessie's son, Jamie Spano (Cameli), whose father is yet to be named.

"When I was in high school, I constantly used to fight with my best friend over a hot girl," Slater says.

"Oh, it was actually your dad, over your mom!" he tells Mac. "Then I just found another girl I really liked and started hooking up with her instead. Oh wait, that was your mom!" Slater adds, looking at Jamie.

Though production on Saved by the Bell has temporarily halted due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the series is still set to premiere later this year on Peacock.

Peacock, Comcast's forthcoming SVOD platform, is set to launch April 15 for Comcast Xfinity subscribers and July 15 for the general public. The Saved by the Bell retooling is one of 15 original scripted series in the works for the service, which will also feature a Punky Brewster TV sequel. The library content will also include The Office, six shows from Dick Wolf's Law & Order and Chicago franchises, Cheers and Friday Night Lights, among others.

