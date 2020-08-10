'Saved by the Bell': Watch a Teaser for Peacock's Update of the '90s Sitcom

Bayside High is set to reopen its doors with Peacock's Saved by the Bell sequel — but it looks a bit different than it did 30 years ago.

The teaser for the show reveals the way that creator Tracey Wigfield is tackling the beloved sitcom, with a good deal of meta humor — a la The Brady Bunch Movie — balancing out the stories of new students at the school. One scene, for instance, shows Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley Lauren), now the guidance counselor at Bayside, admonishing a pair of students about the dangers of caffeine pills.

The update has Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), now the governor of California, stepping into political controversy by closing too many low-income schools. He proposes that the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state, including his alma mater, Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

The young cast is led by Josie Totah and also features Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña and Belmont Cameli. Mario Lopez will also reprise his role, and John Michael Higgins — who worked with Wigfield on NBC's Great News — plays Bayside's principal.

Wigfield executive produces with original series creator Peter Engel and Franco Bario, who also worked on the original. Lopez and Berkley Lauren are producers on the Universal TV series.

Watch the teaser below.