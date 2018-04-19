'Scandal' Cast on How to Interpret Series Finale

The cast of the fan-favorite show made an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Thursday night to share their thoughts on the final episode, reminisce on the series and prank Josh Malina.

Shonda Rhimes and the cast of Scandal feted the series finale of the show Thursday night with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Stars Kerry Washington, Guillermo Diaz, Darby Stanchfield, Katie Lowes, Tony Goldwyn, Jeff Perry, Joshua Malina, Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, Joe Morton, Cornelius Smith Jr. and George Newbern were all in attendance.

Kimmel kicked off the appearance with some jokes about the show in his opening monologue. “Scandal premiered in 2012, back when the idea that a president would need a crisis manager seemed fantastic. That is obviously not the case anymore," he joked. "Trump getting elected when you write a fictional show about the White House isn’t fair. It’s like what would happen to Game of Thrones if they suddenly discovered that there are dragons."

Afterwards, Washington and Rhimes came out first, with Rhimes sharing that she was wearing a boot because she broke her toes on a post-Scandal vacation in Barbados.

Of the show's ending, which was left open-ended, Washington said she won't tell fans how they should interpret it, although she demanded that Rhimes tell the audience. "Tell us!" she insisted, although Rhimes said she wanted one spoiler to keep to herself "forever."

When asked who was the most emotional while shooting the finale, Diaz shared that there were boxes of tissues on the set, and most castmembers admitted that they were crying. Washington shared that she hasn't watched the last three episodes. "I feel when I watch it it will finally be over," she said.

Malina (or "the bad brother" as Kimmel referred to him) is known for playing pranks on his castmates. Kimmel helped the cast get him back with a prank that involved barging in on a fake family watching Scandal. Malina was told the bit was for Good Morning America. Lowes helped surprise her unsuspecting castmate, with all of the shenanigans being caught on camera. Things go horribly wrong when one of the family members, an elderly woman, starts having a fake heart attack after the surprise.

The bit ends with Kimmel, dressed as a paramedic, showing up."That is the worst thing that anyone has done to anybody," Malina said as he realized he was getting pranked.

The hit ABC show ran for seven seasons.