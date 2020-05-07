'Scandal' Moving From Netflix to Hulu

The Shondaland drama will have a new home within the Disney fold.

Time to break out the red wine and popcorn.

Scandal will have a new streaming home starting this month. Hulu has acquired the Kerry Washington-led political fixer soap created by Shonda Rhimes.

The former ABC drama will make its debut on Disney-owned streamer on May 20, when it will move from its current home on Netflix.

The jump from one streamer to the other comes as little surprise as Scandal was produced by Disney-owned ABC Studios and comes as the Mouse House continues to bring back all of its productions to its own platforms. Programming like Grey's Anatomy — currently one of Netflix's most-watched acquired series — is expected to also move to Disney-backed streamers once those individual show deals expire. Such is the practice that most media conglomerates are plotting as they launch their own streaming platforms to rival Netflix. (Case in point: Friends, produced by Warner Bros. TV, will relocate from Netflix to WarnerMedia-backed HBO Max when the latter service launches this month.)

Scandal ran for seven seasons on ABC and revolved around Olivia Pope (Washington) as she and her team of so-called Gladiators "fixed" crisis and political scandals in a fast-paced, morally questionable fashion. Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, Darby Stanchfield, Guillermo Diaz, Katie Lowes, Jeff Perry and Josh Malina co-starred.

The series, produced by Rhimes and Betsy Beers' Shondaland banner, became a cultural phenomenon and is considered the first to embrace live-tweeting.