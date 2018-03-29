'Scandal' Stars Say Goodbye Amid Debate: Who Gets Their Happy Ending?

With only four episodes remaining, will all of the Gladiators wind up with their white hat moment?

With only four episodes left before Scandal closes the book on its seven-season run and production already having wrapped on the series finale, ABC has released a new retrospective in which the cast begins the difficult process of saying farewell.

Fittingly set to Stevie Wonder's "I Believe," the two-and-a-half-minute clip features new interviews with the stars as they reveal their thoughts about the April 19 series finale. Those include Darby Stanchfield sharing her hopes that Abby ends up with David (Josh Malina) and Scott Foley noting that Jake wants to go back to the island with Olivia (Kerry Washington) — and Tony Goldwyn interjecting that Olivia's one true love is Fitz.

Sums up Washington: "The only human that's guaranteed to have a happy ending at the end of Scandal is [creator] Shonda Rhimes."

Do you think the Gladiators, when all is said and done, can (or deserve to) get their happy ending? Grab a few tissues and watch the retrospective below. Scandal returns Thursday to its original time slot on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.