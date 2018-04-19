'Scandal': What's Next (and Fun Facts) for Each of the Gladiators

THR takes a look at the upcoming projects for the cast and strolls down memory lane with some fun facts about the stars and their beloved roles.

On Thursday night, Olivia Pope will hang up her white hat for good as ABC wraps Scandal after seven seasons of tweets, twists and turns.

After wrapping production in mid-March, the Gladiators in Suits are trading in their designer duds and moving on to what's next. Many of the cast went directly into shooting other projects, while others are taking some well-earned time off.

Ahead of the series finale, here's a look at what's next for the (sniff!) former Gladiators.

Kerry Washington (Olivia)

The Emmy nominee recently ignited a bidding war for Little Fires Everywhere, in which she stars and exec produces alongside Reese Witherspoon. The limited series landed at Hulu with a straight-to-series order. A premiere date has not yet been determined. Washington, who has an overall deal with Scandal producers ABC Studios, also remains active as a developer and exec produces ABC comedy pilot Man of the House and Facebook Watch show Five Points.

Fun fact: Washington was the first black actress to topline a drama in 37 years. Before that, Teresa Graves held the honor for Get Christie Love, which ABC is rebooting this season with Kylie Bunbury (Pitch) in the role.

Tony Goldwyn (Fitz)

Scandal's original president fielded multiple offers for broadcast pilots this season but has yet to accept one. He remains active as an exec producer, most recently selling a family drama to NBC with his former The Divide partner, Richard LaGravenese.

Fun fact: Washington was always poised to be No. 1 on the call sheet, which created a problem: nobody wanted to play the president because they weren't the lead. Down to the wire, Goldwyn had tested for a different ABC pilot that went to another actor. When producers heard that, they immediately had Rhimes call Goldwyn, whom she had worked with on Grey's Anatomy and spinoff Private Practice. The rest is history.

Bellamy Young (Mellie)

The actress will remain in the ABC family with the lead role in the network and studio's drama pilot False Profits, about a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multilevel marketing cosmetics business. Scandal's president will change her look to play Laura, a single mom with two kids, who is the kind of level-headed woman who makes the best of a bad situation — and the last couple years have been bad indeed. Tired of being 10 steps behind, Laura signs up for a multilevel marketing scheme for selling cosmetics.

Fun fact: Rhimes initially told Young that she'd be around for three episodes or so in season one as she planned to tackle a presidential divorce. She was promoted to series regular in season two before becoming the show's president in season six. "The more we used her, the more interesting she became," Rhimes said as part of THR's Scandal oral history.

Jeff Perry (Cyrus)

Married to Shondaland casting director Linda Lowy, the actor next has Ed Zwick feature Trial by Fire, which explores the controversial story of Cameron Todd Willingham, who was executed for killing his children after scientific evidence and expert testimony that bolstered his claims of innocence. And he's reteaming with Scandal producing director Tom Verica on an untitled feature.

Fun fact: Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers knew they wanted Perry from the start for the role, but ABC felt the actor was too recognizable to Shondaland viewers as Meredith's (Ellen Pompeo) father on Grey's Anatomy. Perry originally thought he'd be playing a "passionate Boy Scout"-type character.

Darby Stanchfield (Abby)

The actress has two features in the works. She'll appear in The Clinic, about a woman who wakes up from a coma after an experimental procedure who is left to piece together her past while searching for her missing daughter in a sinister hospital that won't let go; and in Medicine Man, a story of rival doctors in the Old West.

Fun fact: The actress made her directorial debut on web series Scandal: Gladiator Wanted before helming one of the show's final episodes.

Katie Lowes (Quinn)

The actress next will reprise her voice role as Candlehead in Wreck-It Ralph 2, due in November. Married to one-time Scandal guest star Adam Shapiro, the couple just had their first child, son Albee, and Lowes will host a parenting podcast for Shondaland.com.

Fun fact: Scandal casting director Linda Lowy discovered Lowes at her husband Jeff Perry's (yes, Cyrus) theater company and would go on to cast her in guest parts in Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice before finding the perfect role for her. Creator Shonda Rhimes memorably gave Lowes the part in the room immediately after her audition.

Guillermo Diaz (Huck)

Scandal's hacker genius with a dark streak and heart of gold next appears in indie feature All the Little Things We Kill, which examines guns in America.

Fun fact: The role of Huck was initially conceived for an actor in his 50s but reimagined for Diaz after his audition. Dan Bucatinsky — who would go on to win an Emmy for his guest turn as Cyrus' husband, James — originally auditioned to play Huck. Bonus fact: Rhimes cast Fringe favorite Jasika Nicole to play Huck's estranged wife — and made a quiet statement as two openly gay actors played a straight couple.

Scott Foley (Jake)

The actor, like Young, will remain at ABC with the lead role in Whiskey Cavalier, a high-octane hourlong action dramedy pilot that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super-agent Will Chase (aka Whiskey Cavalier) who, following an emotional breakup, is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca "Frankie" Trowbridge (Lauren Cohan). Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny, heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics. Foley also will be credited as a producer on the drama.

Fun fact: Rhimes wrote the role of Stephen, Olivia's friend and litigator from season one, for Foley — which is shy she killed off his character on Grey's Anatomy. The network went with Henry Ian Cusick because, after doing Lost, they felt he had a bigger international name appeal. Foley would be cast a year later as Jake. (Stephen would be written out for season two and make a surprise return a few years later to save Olivia, with the character also receiving a proper sendoff.)

Joe Morton (Rowan)

The Emmy winner will play the reverend father to The Mayor's Brandon Micheal Hall in CBS drama pilot God Friended Me, from exec producer Greg Berlanti.

Fun fact: Morton was among the select few who knew he'd be playing Olivia's mysterious father as one of the show's biggest twists was kept under wraps. He was originally offered a recurring role and told that if he took the gig, the last two lines of season two would be: "Hello, Olivia." "Hi, Dad."

Josh Malina (David)

The West Wing alum has no new projects in the works but is making the most of his newly found free time and is traveling in support of his podcast, The West Wing Weekly.

Fun fact: Malina landed the part after a brief audition for Rhimes, an avid West Wing fan.

George Newbern (Charlie)

Newbern is currently reading scripts and looking for his next gig.

Fun fact: Beers and Lowes are among the throngs of fans for Father of the Bride, in which Newbern played the groom-to-be. That helped him get the gig on Scandal, which was originally envisioned as a one-episode guest spot.

Cornelius Smith Jr. (Marcus)

Smith is currently also reviewing his options for what's next.

Fun fact: He was originally cast for one episode — the memorable "Lawn Chair" — but brought back as a series regular to join Olivia Pope and Associates.

The Scandal series finale airs April 19 on ABC.