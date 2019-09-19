'Schitt's Creek' Creator Dan Levy Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios

The three-year deal brings Levy into the Disney fold, where he joins a big roster of creatives.

Schitt's Creek co-creator, showrunner and star Dan Levy is joining the Disney family.

Levy has signed a three-year overall deal with Disney's ABC Studios, which won out after multiple outlets bidding for his services. He'll develop and produce scripted projects for the studio.

"Dan Levy has proven himself as one of the most creative people in the TV business," said ABC Studios president Jonnie Davis. "His writing, acting and producing skills will be a tremendous asset to ABC Studios, and we couldn't be more excited to be in business with him."

The deal comes as cult favorite Schitt's Creek is headed into its final season on Pop and Canada's CBC (production has wrapped, and it's set to premiere in January). The series, which Levy co-created with dad Eugene Levy, is among the nominees for outstanding comedy at Sunday's Emmy Awards.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with ABC Studios in this exciting next chapter," said Levy. "As I say a bittersweet goodbye to Schitt's Creek, I look forward to the opportunity and privilege to continue to tell inclusive and meaningful stories that shine a positive light out there."

Levy is joining a Disney Television Studios roster that includes, between ABC Studios/ABC Signature and the recently acquired 20th Century Fox TV and FX Productions, the likes of This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Lee Daniels, Carlton Cuse, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu, John Ridley, Kerry Washington, The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, Viola Davis, Ilene Chaiken, Danny Strong, Kurt Sutter and Noah Hawley, among others.

Levy is repped by WME, MGMT Entertainment and attorney David Krintzman.