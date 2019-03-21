'Schitt's Creek' Ending With Season 6 on Pop, CBC

Schitt's Creek will have its last laugh in 2020.

Pop and the CBC have renewed the show for a sixth season, but creators Daniel and Eugene Levy say it will be the final run for the cult comedy.

The 14-episode season will begin filming in a few weeks and is set to air sometime next year. The creators said they're happy to end the story on their terms: "We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning," Daniel and Eugene Levy said.

"Schitt's Creek is that rare zeitgeist show that creates incredible fandom, catalyzes culture, and receives best-of-television critical praise for its intelligence, character development, laughter and heart,” said Brad Schwartz, president of CBS-owned Pop. “Schitt's Creek has given all of us a joyous gift that, in my opinion, places the show among the very best. Everyone at Pop could not be more proud than to have been associated with what Dan Levy and Eugene Levy created alongside this amazing cast and crew. While we will miss this gem with all our heart, we are thrilled that the show will end its run exactly as the show's creators intended."

Originally commissioned by the CBC, Schitt's Creek became a signature show for Pop. The current season, which concludes in April, draws about 200,000 viewers for initial airings, well above the cable net's primetime average.

The show's cast includes Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson. Daniel and Eugene Levy executive produce with Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin.

The creators' full message about the final season is below.

To Our Dear Fans,

We are very excited to announce that Schitt’s Creek is coming back for a sixth season on CBC and Pop in 2020! We also wanted to take this opportunity to let you know that we’ve decided season six will be our last. We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning. It’s not lost on us what a rare privilege it is in this industry to get to decide when your show should take its final bow. We could never have dreamed that our fans would grow to love and care about these characters in the ways that you have.

We are all so excited to begin shooting these last fourteen episodes and can’t thank you enough for the overwhelming love and generosity you’ve shown us. We hope you continue to enjoy the rest of our fifth season as we prepare to shoot our sixth!

Best Wishes and Warmest Regards,

Dan and Eugene Levy