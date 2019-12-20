Family of 'Schitt's Creek' Readies for a Wedding and a Goodbye in Final Season Trailer

After last season's bungled attempt by Mr. Rose (Eugene Levy) and Stevie (Emily Hampshire) to film an ad for the (somewhat) upgraded motel home of Schitt's Creek, Moira (Catherine O'Hara) has stepped in to lend her star power and kick off the final season trailer for the Emmy-nominated Pop TV and CBC series.

"You'll find comfort and safety at the partially renovated Rosebud Motel," she proclaims, referencing the newly named motel (a combination of Johnny Rose and Stevie Budd's last names) and a representation of the heartwarming business partnership between the pair.

On Jan. 7, Schitt's Creek returns with its sixth and final season, where co-creator and star Dan Levy will wrap up the story of the Rose family and their crash-landing at the small town of Schitt's Creek after losing all of their money to launch the series. In that time, the family members of David (Dan Levy), Johnny (played by Levy's father), Moira and Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) have shed many (some?) of their Hollywood ways to assimilate, learn from those around them and even find happiness in their new surroundings.

When announcing the end of the celebrated comedy — which has become a zeitgeist show after finding an audience on Netflix — the Levys promised of the ending, "We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning." Schitt's Creek and Pop TV broke through at the 2019 Emmy nominations, landing the show's and the network's first-ever nominations for the awards.

When viewers last saw the Roses, the sentimental fifth season musical finale saw the family coming out to watch Moira's big premiere of the town's production of Cabaret, starring Stevie, who had her moment to shine on stage. The show was followed by the celebration of beloved couple David and Patrick's (Noah Reid) engagement and Moira receiving the devastating news that her big movie comeback has been shelved.

The trailer, however, promises joy all around for the final run, along with big laughs and heartwarming goodbyes. David and Patrick are planning a wedding; Alexis, who was happily back together with Ted (Dustin Milligan) when the show left off, looks to be making some changes for her long-distance love; Stevie seems poised to expand her horizons; and even Johnny and, most surprisingly, Moira seem to accept what their new life has become.

"There is value in these motels. My family and I have been staying in a motel for the past three years, and I wouldn't trade our stay there for anything," says Johnny in a voiceover.

The show's cast also includes Chris Elliott, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson. Daniel and Eugene Levy executive produce with Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin.

The 14-episode final season of Schitt’s Creek premieres Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. on Pop TV. Watch the trailer, below.