'Schitt's Creek' Finale Scores Series-High Ratings

The final episode gets a boost from airing on Comedy Central and Logo in addition to Pop TV.

The series finale of Schitt's Creek brought the biggest U.S. audience ever to the cult comedy.

Tuesday's final episode delivered series-best numbers for Pop TV of 501,000 viewers, edging the 499,000 for the previous week's installment. Simulcasts on ViacomCBS siblings Comedy Central and Logo added about 300,000 more viewers.

Following the finale, a series retrospective titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell brought in nearly as many viewers as the episode itself — 495,000 — and stands as the highest-rated telecast in Pop's history in the cabler's target demographic of adults 25-54.

The final season of Schitt's Creek as a whole also set series records in the U.S. The 14 episodes averaged about 374,000 viewers on Pop in Nielsen's same-day figures, an improvement of almost 90 percent on the previous season. Adding in the finale simulcasts puts season six at double the season five average.

Episodes also more than doubled with delayed and multiplatform viewing, averaging around 1 million viewers — a big accomplishment for the niche network.

The Hollywood Reporter TV critic Inkoo Kang called the finale "pitch perfect" for the way it brought six seasons' worth of storytelling to a close. In a guest column for THR, Pop TV president Brad Schwartz wrote that Pop — formerly the TV Guide Channel — wouldn't be what it is without the series.