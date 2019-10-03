'Schitt's Creek' Heads to Syndication on Fox Stations

The deal with Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury comes ahead of the cult favorite's final season on Pop TV.

Cult comedy and recent Emmy nominee Schitt's Creek is headed into syndication.

The Pop TV/CBC series will make its syndicated debut in fall 2020, anchored by Fox-owned TV stations. Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury made the two-year deal with the station group after acquiring domestic broadcast rights from ITV Studios Global Entertainment, which distributes the show internationally.

"Schitt's Creek will enter syndication on Fox and other television stations throughout the country next fall with one of the most loyal and passionate fan bases on television," said Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury. "It is so rare to have a show like this that appeals equally to viewers, Emmy voters and critics — a testament to its extraordinary gifted cast and writing. We are excited to be working alongside ITVS GE to bring this outstanding program to the world."

The Fox stations will get the entire run of Schitt's Creek, which is scheduled to begin its sixth and final season on Pop and Canada's CBC in January. (The series also streams on Netflix.)

The show received its first-ever Emmy nominations in 2019, earning nods for outstanding comedy series, lead actor Eugene Levy, lead actress Catherine O'Hara and contemporary costumes.

Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy (who also stars) co-created the series and executive produce with Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin.